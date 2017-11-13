Young woman shares her story of distracted driving tragedy with teens

It was the perfect spring day, with the perfect family and love of her life by her side.

Then it all ended in a split second in 2008 when a driver took his eyes and mind off the road, and took innocent lives.

This week, 31-year-old New York native Jacy Good is sharing her story of a heart-wrenching tragedy with New Hanover County teenagers.

Good has become one of the most vocal opponents of distracted driving nationwide. For the past decade, she has been on a mission, driving her message home to teens to simply hang up and drive.

"So, it was the drive home from my college graduation ceremony in 2008," Good said Monday at New Hanover High School.

A distracted teenage driver on his cell phone pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler in Pennsylvania. That 18-wheeler hit the car Good and her parents were riding in.

"Both of my parents were killed on impact and I was on the edge of death," Good said. "I had numerous broken bones, injuries to my lungs, my brain, my liver. Doctors said I had about a 10 percent chance to live."

Ten years later, Jacy Good stood before a packed gym of seniors at New Hanover High. Still disabled, Jacy has a new mission in life.

"I survived because someone needs to be telling this story, that we need to stop killing each other on the roads," Good said.

The National Highway Transpiration and Safety Board says 11 people are killed every day and thousands injured at the hands of distracted drivers.

"I try and make it real. It's not just the stats and studies. It's real people who aren't so different from you. There is a ripple effect to this," Good said.

Good and her husband Steve crisscross the country talking to drivers who take their eyes, hands and minds off the wheel every day. She is here to show them a stark reality.

"You can't hear Jacy's story and not think about the consequences, and think about the next time you want to pull your cell phone out in the car, you will think about her story," Joe Fitzgerald with the Street Safe program said.

It's a heart-wrenching story with devastating consequences for a young woman who wants drivers to know that being on the phone can simply wait.

"The big message is there is nothing on a phone more important than a life,"

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.