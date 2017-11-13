Opening date for Leland Aldi delayed

Residents in Leland will have to wait a little longer to discount shop at the anticipated Aldi grocery store on Ploof Road and Hwy. 17.

Gary Vidmar, economic community development director with the Town of Leland, said the grocery store was set to open in September or October, but it now looks like it could be mid-December before the doors open.

Road construction on Ploof Road has been delayed for a "variety of reasons," according to Vidmar.

The developer, Pelican Property Holdings, had to make lane and road improvements after a traffic impact analysis was required by the NC Department of Transportation for the 63-acre tract of land between Ploof Road and Oceangate.

Vidmar said several businesses will soon be built on that land.

Some of the improvements on the road include repaving and adding turning lanes.

Vidmar says the Town of Leland is working with Aldi to allow the store to open while road construction continues.

WECT reached out to an Aldi spokesperson who told us Aldi had planned to open the store in mid-November.

