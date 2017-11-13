Suspect in Bolivia break-ins faces more gun charges

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office have filed additional firearm-related charges against a man jailed in connection to a string of break-ins in the Bolivia area last week.

Cody Shenny Locklear, 24, of Robeson County, is charged with larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Officials said the new charges are a result of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office recovering additional firearms connected to the thefts.

Cody Locklear and his wife, Kameron Locklear, 24, of Fairmont, were taken into custody on Thursday after a series of break-ins were reported in Bolivia earlier in the day.

Cody Locklear still faces several charges including kidnapping, burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and breaking and entering. He's being held at the Brunswick County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.

Kameron Locklear is charged with three counts of felony accessory after the fact. She's also being held at the Brunswick County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

