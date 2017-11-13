UNCW men's soccer makes NCAA tournament, hosts Presbyterian Thursday

The UNCW men's soccer team is headed to the NCAA tournament after securing an at-large bid. The NCAA announced the tournament selections on Monday.

The Seahawks (11-7-0) will host the Presbyterian College Blue Hose (6-8-5) on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The winner will advance to take on the No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3-1) on Nov. 19.

This is the third time in program history that UNCW has reached the NCAA tournament. The Seahawks reached the NCAAs in 2009 and 2014.

Presbyterian, the Big South Conference champion, is making its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance after edging High Point in a penalty kick shootout in the conference title game on Sunday.

The Seahawks lost to William & Mary 4-1 in the CAA championship game on Sunday. It was the second time in program history that UNCW made the league final.

