Santa, penguin coming to Fort Fisher aquarium

The annual Santa by the Sea event is returning to the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher next month. (Source: NC Aquarium Fort Fisher)

The annual Santa by the Sea event is returning to the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher next month.

The event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 16-17, will not only feature Santa Claus but also a feathered friend.

During the event, aquarium guests will have the chance to meet a visiting African penguin. The penguin's care team also will be on hand to answer questions.

Santa Claus will to take pictures with children and will make three dives each day (10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.) where he will swim with sharks, rays and the aquarium's green sea turtle, Sheldon.

“A penguin and Santa appearing together creates a whole new level of festive fun,” said Aquarium Director Peggy Sloan. “This also is an opportunity for guests to learn about the focused conservation work to save penguins in the wild by aquariums and zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.”

Santa by the Sea is free with aquarium admission.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.