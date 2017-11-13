TRAFFIC ALERT: Marathon, 5K to affect River Road traffic Sunday

A portion of River Road in New Hanover County will be closed for three hours on Sunday, Nov. 19, for the Wilmington Women's Half Marathon and 5K. (Source: Wilmington Women's Half Marathon)

The event will take place in the RiverLights neighborhood.

The southbound lane of River Road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. between Independence Blvd. and Marina Village at RiverLights.

Northbound traffic on River Road will be unaffected.

Proceeds from the race will go to help the Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Horizons Center, Inc. More information on the event can be found here.

