Hotly-contested H2GO board race set for recount

The hotly-contested race for three open seats on the Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO Board of Commissioners will undergo a discretionary recount, a spokesperson for the Brunswick County of Elections said Monday.More >>
The hotly-contested race for three open seats on the Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO Board of Commissioners will undergo a discretionary recount, a spokesperson for the Brunswick County of Elections said Monday.More >>
Voter turnout for the 2017 Municipal Elections increased in nearly all counties in the Wilmington area, according to results posted on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website late Tuesday night. The biggest increases came in New Hanover and Pender counties.More >>
Voter turnout for the 2017 Municipal Elections increased in nearly all counties in the Wilmington area, according to results posted on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website late Tuesday night. The biggest increases came in New Hanover and Pender counties.More >>
Political newcomer and former WECT reporter Justin Smith made big strides during the municipal elections.More >>
Political newcomer and former WECT reporter Justin Smith made big strides during the municipal elections.More >>
One-stop voting for 2017 municipal elections in North Carolina will begin on Thursday, Oct. 19, and run through Saturday, Nov. 4. Area counties each have one location where voters can cast ballots before Election Day.More >>
One-stop voting for 2017 municipal elections in North Carolina will begin on Thursday, Oct. 19, and run through Saturday, Nov. 4. Area counties each have one location where voters can cast ballots before Election Day.More >>
Six candidates vying for three seats on the H2GO Board of Commissioners answered questions at a community forum on Wednesday night.More >>
Six candidates vying for three seats on the H2GO Board of Commissioners answered questions at a community forum on Wednesday night.More >>