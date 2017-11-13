Hotly-contested H2GO board race set for recount

The hotly-contested race for three open seats on the Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO Board of Commissioners will undergo a discretionary recount, a spokesperson for the Brunswick County of Elections said Monday.

Six candidates ran in the election: three in favor of the utility’s proposed $30 million reverse osmosis plant and three against it. Unofficial results have two candidates for the plant and one against it as the top three vote-getters. Just18 votes separate the lone anti-plant candidate in the top three from the fourth-place finisher, who ran in favor of the plant.

Support for the plant dramatically increased following news reporters in June of GenX contamination in the drinking water.

Should the results remain as is, those against the plant will hold a majority on the board, leaving the future of the project in question.

Also on Brunswick County’s list to recount, a close race for the final spot on Sunset Beach’s Town Council, where newcomer Jan Harris has just one vote on current councilman E. Wilson Sherrill.

The final two races set to be recount: Southport mayor and Boiling Spring Lakes commissioner.

Fourteen votes separate Southport’s current mayor Jerry Dove and challenger Joe Pat Hatem, and only two votes separate the second and third most vote-getters in the Boiling Spring Lakes race.

The recount is expected to take place at the Brunswick County Board of Elections, 75 Stamp Act Drive, Building H, Bolivia, on Wednesday at 9 a.m., two days before the votes are officially canvassed by the state. The recount is open to the public.

