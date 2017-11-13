Pender Co. asking for public input on comprehensive land use plan update

Pender County officials are asking for the public's input on the draft of Pender 2.0, the county's update to its comprehensive land use plan. (Source: Pender County)

Pender County officials are asking for the public's input on the draft of Pender 2.0, the county's update to its comprehensive land use plan.

Over the last year, county staff has worked along with the Commissioners Advisory Committee (CAC), elected and appointed officials, community stakeholders, and members of the public to update the 2010 comprehensive land use plan.

Officials said that the update will "provide the county a framework for growth management, land use, and economic development. Pender County is the second fastest growing coastal county in North Carolina and planning for this continued growth is critically important for the future."

“The Comprehensive Land Use Plan update provides the County with a roadmap for managing anticipated growth while placing a high priority on preserving the natural setting that makes Pender County a special place to live," said Suzann Rhodes, a member of the CAC. "Throughout the process, we’ve heard the citizens of the County voice their opinions and incorporated their input into the plan. By updating this plan, the County will provide opportunities for the growth of businesses and communities, while preserving natural the landscape cherished by so many residents of Pender County."

The draft of the update can be viewed here or by calling the Planning and Community Development Office at at 910-259-1202. Comments on the update can be emailed to planpender@gmail.com, mailed to P.O. Box 1519, Burgaw, NC 28425, or delivered in person to 805 S. Walker Street, Burgaw, NC 28425.

