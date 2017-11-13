Latest test results show GenX levels below threshold in Brunswick Co.

Recent test results received by Brunswick County officials show GenX levels below the state health goal, officials said Monday morning. (Source: Pixabay)

The latest results on samples taken on Oct. 26 from the Northwest Water Treatment Plant shows a GenX level of 39.5 parts per trillion in the raw water source and 38.4 ppt in the finished water source.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services Has established a health goal of 140 ppt for GenX in drinking water.

Samples taken from the plant earlier in October showed levels of GenX well above the health goal.

