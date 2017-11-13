TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler, car collide on Shipyard Blvd.

A car and an 18-wheeler collided on Shipyard Blvd. near Vance Street Monday morning. (Source: WECT)

A car and an 18-wheeler collided on Shipyard Blvd. near Vance Street Monday morning.

The wreck took place at approximately 7:45 a.m. in front of the WECT building.

There is debris across the two lanes heading toward Carolina Beach Road. Expect delays in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.