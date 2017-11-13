Early morning wreck on I-40 shuts down lanes

An early morning wreck caused several lanes of I-40 to be shut down in Pender County Monday morning. (Source: WECT)

An early morning wreck caused several lanes of I-40 to be shut down in Pender County Monday morning.

The wreck, which involved at least three vehicles, took place shortly before 4 a.m. near mile marker 412 between Holly Shelter Road and Rocky Point.

Both eastbound lanes were shutdown for more than two hours. One lane of I-40 West also was closed for a short period.

