Elderly man dies in wreck on I-40 in Pender County

A 92-year-old Raleigh man died in an early morning wreck Monday on I-40 in Pender County.

According to First Sgt. C.K. Parks with the State Highway Patrol, James Joyner died in the wreck that took place just before 4 a.m. near milemarker 412.

Joyner's 2005 Buick LeSabre was stopped in a travel lane on I-40 when a Jeep Liberty driven by Jamie Tavcic, of Burgaw, struck his vehicle.

The Jeep Liberty overturned on the roadway. Parks said that Tavcic had managed to get out of the vehicle and was checking on Joyner when a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Kevin Oliver struck Tavcic's overturned Jeep.

Joyner died at the scene. Tavcic suffered minor injuries while Oliver was uninjured.

Parks said that the SHP still is investigating why Joyner had stopped in the travel lane. He said that Raleigh officials were in the process of issuing a Silver Alert for Joyner at the time of the collision.

No charges will be filed.

