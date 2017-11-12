Barefoot wins UNCW debut as Seahawks beat UNC Pembroke

Senior guard Madison Raque led three players in double figures with a game-high 24 points as UNCW presented Karen Barefoot with her first victory as the Seahawks’ coach following a 73-64 victory over UNC Pembroke at Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.



The win allowed the Seahawks to open the season in victorious fashion for the fourth year in a row. The contest served as an exhibition for UNC Pembroke, a NCAA Division II school that opened its season on Saturday by defeating Fayetteville State.



Raque, an honorable mention pick on the Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Team, knocked down 8-of-14 shots from the floor, including a 5-for-10 effort from three-point range, while grabbing seven rebounds.



Redshirt senior Jenny DeGraaf added a career-high 19 points, including a 12-for-13 showing at the free throw line, with six rebounds while sophomore guard Timber Tate set her career high by chipping in 15 points with seven rebounds.



Senior guard Nyla Allen paced the Braves with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field while also collecting eight rebounds.



Key Moment: UNCW overcame a five-point deficit by going on a 12-2 run over the final 4:10 of the opening stanza to claim a 22-17 advantage the Seahawks did not relinquish. Raque tallied six of her points during the run, including a traditional three-point play with 55 seconds remaining.



Up Next: UNCW continues its season-opening two-game homestand on Wednesday night when in-state rival ECU visits Trask Coliseum for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

