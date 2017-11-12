One Walk to End Type 1 Diabetes draws big crowd

November is Type 1 Diabetes month, and the local chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation held its annual One Walk to End Type 1 Diabetes on the Riverwalk Sunday. (Source: WECT)

Hundreds of people met at the marina. Teams wore matching T-shirts, ready to walk and raise money for a cure.

Mayor Bill Saffo cut the ribbon that kicked off the walk.

Organizers said more than 800 people registered for the event before the walk, and more signed up on the day of.

It’s the 16th year for the Wilmington walk, and it’s all donation-based.

The president of the local JDRF chapter got involved because his daughter was diagnosed at seven. He says this event gives them the chance to educate people about the disease.

“You cannot rest for a second. You have to be on top of what your blood sugars are, and things can go south in a hurry, so it’s as my daughter says, she doesn’t have the opportunity to take a vacation. There’s no time to just take a mental break. You have to be on your game. It can be a very devastating disease,” Greg Darrow said.

As of Sunday, the walk had raised about $153,000. Organizers said anyone can donate at any time on walk.jdfr.org.

