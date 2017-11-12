Cucalorus Film Festival boosts downtown businesses' revenue

Sunday was the last day of the Cucalorus Film Festival, but its effects are still being felt on local businesses in downtown Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Sunday was the last day of the Cucalorus Film Festival, but its effects are still being felt on local businesses in downtown Wilmington.

Bespoke Coffee shop said more than double the number of customers that walk through the door on a normal Saturday walked through this Saturday.

The owner, Chris Batten, said they even ran out of milk.

“It was crazy,” he said.

Batten said they’re grateful for events like Cucalorus for boosting their revenue.

“For us, any kind of event has just drawn in more business and more business, and it’s marketing that we don’t have to pay for, you know, because people are coming here. So, it’s killer. So, they can keep doing like the Azalea Festival, RiverFest, like all of those things are awesome for our business,” Batten said.

