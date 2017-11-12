Ribfest wraps up from a new location

Carolina Beach was the new location for the Port City Ribfest this year. (Source: WECT)

Sunday wrapped up weekend-long festivities. Organizers said they moved the event from the space where North Waterfront Park is planned to built because construction was beginning on the park.

It had been held there in years past. According to organizers, they still wanted Ribfest to be by the water, so they thought by the ocean would work just as well.

Chefs traveled as far away as Ohio. Off the Bone Ribs took home the Grand Champion award for the best ribs.

Turnout this year was lower, according to organizers. They said they speculate this was because of the change in location, and cooler temperatures.

Neither one of those things bothered one rib-eater.

“They’re messy. They’re sloppy. You get them all over, and the sides are great with it and it’s a lot of fun to eat ribs with friends because you grab over on one of his ribs and he doesn’t even know it,” Bunky Bruce said.

