William & Mary claim CAA title with 4-2 victory over UNCW

Junior forward Antonio Bustamante scored three goals in the second half as fifth-seeded William & Mary overcame a one-goal deficit to claim the Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer championship with a 4-2 victory over second-seeded UNCW at James Madison’s Sentara Park on Sunday afternoon.



The win, which extended William & Mary’s unbeaten streak to 10 consecutive matches, earned the Tribe (11-4-5) its eighth CAA crown and the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. UNCW, meanwhile, falls to 11-7-0 after reaching the league final for the second time in program history.



Led by Bustamante, the Tribe bounced back from a 1-0 deficit by scoring four times in the second half. After sophomore midfielder Julian Ngoh tied the game just under nine minutes into the second half, Bustamante scored three goals over a 12-minute span to give William & Mary a 4-1 advantage it did not relinquish.



Junior midfielder Matt Gianfortone closed the scoring in the final seconds by blasting a 20-yard shot past redshirt senior goalkeeper Phil Breno for the first goal of his college career.



UNCW took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half when redshirt senior forward Julio Moncada tallied his fifth goal of the season on a long free kick from 25 yards.



William & Mary, which avenged a 2-1 loss against the Seahawks in the regular season, outshot the Seahawks by a 13-8 margin.



Moncada, who scored a goal in both of the Seahawks’ CAA Tournament games, was named to the CAA All-Tournament Team along with sophomore forward Phillip Goodrum and freshman forward Emil Elveroth.



Bustamante was selected as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after netting seven goals in William & Mary’s three victories.



Up Next: The Seahawks await a possible at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament field when the selections are announced on Monday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.



College Men’s Soccer: William & Mary 4, UNCW 2

William & Mary 0 4 - 4

UNCW 1 1 - 2



Goals: W&M – Antonio Bustamante 3 (65:24, 75:24, 77:31), Julian Ngoh (53:43); UNCW – Julio Moncada (24:13), Matt Gianfortone (89:56). Assists: W&M – Ryder Bell 2, William Eskay, Marcel Berry, Graham Guidry; UNCW – n/a. Saves: W&M – Phil Breno 1 (90:00, 2 goals allowed); UNCW – Ryan Cretens 0 (90:00, 4 goals allowed). Shots: W&M – 13; UNCW – 8. Corner Kicks: W&M – 3; UNCW – 4. Attendance: 200.