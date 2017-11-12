Shallotte woman missing since Nov. 8 located - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Kaylyn Nicole Holler (Source: BCSO) Kaylyn Nicole Holler (Source: BCSO)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A missing Brunswick County woman has been located and is safe, officials announced Monday.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said that Kaylyn Nicole Holler, 23, had last been seen leaving her residence at Red Bug Rd. on Nov. 8.

