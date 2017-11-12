MISSING: Shallotte woman last seen Nov. 8

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Kaylyn Nicole Holler, 23, was last seen leaving her residence at Red Bug Rd. on Nov. 8.

Kaylyn is a white female, 5'2" and 120 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Det. Mylod at 910-508-7626 or call 911.

