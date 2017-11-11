WECT receives Outstanding News Operation award for third year in a row

For the third straight year, WECT was honored with the award for Outstanding News Operation in North Carolina from the Associated Press. (Source: WECT)

The award topped off an afternoon where WECT news received first place awards in six story categories from RTDNAC (Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas) along with individual honors for anchor Jon Evans and reporter Tess Bargebuhr.

Evans won News Anchor of the year once again, while Bargebuhr took home Multi-media Journalist of the year. The awards were part of the annual RTDNAC fall luncheon held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WECT’s six first place awards came in the following categories:

Political reporting

Education reporting

Sports reporting

Original web reporting

General news by MMJ

General news

WECT also won five second place honors including Best News Website.

Former reporter Molly Oak received a second place award for Reporter of the Year.

