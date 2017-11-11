NCHSAA High School football 2nd round schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NCHSAA High School football 2nd round schedule

NCHSAA High School football 2nd round schedule

All games start at 7:30

4A
South View at Hoggard

3AA
Dudley at New Hanover

2AA
West Stokes at East Duplin
2A
Wallace-Rose Hill at Beddingfield
Greene Central at East Bladen
Whiteville at Mountain Heritage 
Lincolnton at South Columbus

