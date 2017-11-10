Schools spreads awareness about hunger

Students at the Cape Fear Center for Inquiry want more people to know about those battling hunger in our state. (Source: WECT)

Students at the Cape Fear Center for Inquiry want more people to know about those battling hunger in our state.

The students have held a canned food drive for the past seven years.

This year 408 students from the school created paper links for a .75 mile long chain. Each link represents a person who is dependent on a food bank in New Hanover County.

Students will hold the chain on up the chain on Monday morning with a sight reading, "Each link represents a person in New Hanover County that is food bank dependent, #wecare #CFCIstrong.”

A parent will fly a drone of the presentation to capture the images and spread awareness about hunger in the area.

