What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Cheesy Nachos
Beefy Soft Taco
Seasoned Corn
Refried Beans
Frozen Fruit Freeze
Brunswick County
Pepperoni Pizza
Sloppy Joe
Cheesy Broccoli
Corn
Columbus County
Beef-A-Roni
Corndog
Peaches
Corn
Baby Limas Beans
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
BBQ Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Mixed Fruit Cup
Fresh Apple Wedges
New Hanover County
Popcorn Chicken w
Mac & Cheese
Meatball Hoagie
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Mozzarella Sticks w/Marinara Sauce
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Salad
Roll
Steamed Corn
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Whole Orange
Mixed Fruit
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Chicken & Noodles
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Yams
Garden Peas
Fresh Banana