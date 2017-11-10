UNCW's C.B. McGrath ready for first coaching experience

He’s been on the sideline for hundreds of basketball games, but never as a head coach.

That chance will come Saturday when UNCW first-year boss C.B. McGrath leads his Seahawks into the season opener against North Carolina Wesleyan.



"I haven't been nervous yet. I am sure I will be nervous,” McGrath said about the days leading up to the 7 p.m. tip-off in Trask Coliseum.

For the past 14 seasons, the 41-year-old McGrath served as an assistant coach under Roy Williams at North Carolina.

Now that McGrath is the one calling the shots, he’s trying not to overthink how things will go in his first UNCW game.

“You can't script what is going to happen,” McGrath said. “You can't predict what type of feelings you are going to have. I am sure I will have a lot of emotions with that. First head coaching job at the Division I level, it's going to be pretty exciting."



