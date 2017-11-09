NCHSAA High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NCHSAA High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

NCHSAA High School Football First Round Playoff Scoreboard 

Thursday
Laney 6, Middle Creek 43 F

Friday
West Brunswick 21, New Hanover 55
St. Pauls 14, East Duplin 54
Ayden-Grifton 3, Wallace-Rose Hill 42
James Kenan 33, East Bladen 39
Wheatmore 0, South Columbus 14
North Wilkes 14, Whiteville 35 
Pender 0, Lakewood 34

