Brunswick Co. authorities team up for Operation Safe Ride

For the third year in a row, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and Brunswick County Schools are teaming up for Operation Safe Ride to crackdown on motorists who pass stopped school buses.

According to officials, the collaborative effort the previous two years has resulted in a reduction of infractions on some of the school district's most vulnerable routes.

Operation Safe Ride began on Monday. It also will take place on Nov. 15, Nov. 27, and Nov. 29.

For more on the program, watch Carolina in the Morning at 5 a.m.

Live online: http://bit.ly/15NV8VQ

Live on mobile: http://bit.ly/2pBobK4

In addition to the officers on routine patrol in the county, additional officers will be assigned to tag-team specific routes notorious for stop-arm violations. One officer will be on the school bus with the driver to alert their partner in a patrol car who is standing ready to issue citations to stop-arm offenders.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children," said Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram. "An operation like this not only raises awareness and reminds motorists to be especially vigilant when school buses are on the road, it also reassures our community that we are committed to keeping our children safe by enforcing the laws pertaining to school buses. I am grateful to Brunswick County Schools for their willingness to join us in this operation.”



Officials from both agencies believe the payoff is worth the effort.

"If this saves even one child's life it is worth it," said Brunswick County Sheriff's Office First Sergeant Daniel Little.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.