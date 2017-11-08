Cape Fear's Andreal Bass adds dunking to her game

Cape Fear Community College basketball player Andreal Bass can do it all.

She can dribble, pass, shoot, and even dunk. The first-year Sea Devil slammed the ball home during practice Tuesday night at the Schwartz Center.

“I was hyped, because I couldn’t believe it,” Bass said of her first dunk.

This didn’t happen overnight. The 6-foot Bass has been working hard to throw it down.

“In high school, I could just nip the rim,” said Bass, who attended Raleigh’s Millbrook High School. “And when I got to college, I grabbed it, and then in August when we had workouts, I could dunk a little ball.”

“She’s been working hard in the weight room,” Cape Fear head coach Lori Bass said. “That’s been her focus, her lower body, her legs. You know, her (vertical leap) is about as close to some of the men on the men’s basketball side.”

Now, Bass is looking for a little payback on the court.

“I grew up around a lot of boys playing ball,” Bass said, “and all they did around me was dunk so I want to do it on them now.”

