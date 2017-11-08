Topsail’s Noah LaValle named WECT Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

Topsail’s Noah LaValle is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore running back carried the ball 18 times for a season-high 165 yards and four touchdowns in the Pirates' win over North Brunswick to close out the season.

LaValle now has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

