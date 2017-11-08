Topsail’s Noah LaValle named WECT Athlete of the Week (Source: WECT)
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) -
Topsail’s Noah LaValle is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
The sophomore running back carried the ball 18 times for a season-high 165 yards and four touchdowns in the Pirates' win over North Brunswick to close out the season.
LaValle now has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.
