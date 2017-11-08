Student-athletes sign letters of intent - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Student-athletes sign letters of intent

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

New Hanover

Baseball
Max Hildreth, Charleston 

Coastal Christian

Volleyball
Anna Grace Holdford, Campbell

Whiteville

Baseball
Brooks Baldwin, UNCW

Softball

Santana Best, Southeastern CC 
Kourtney Grainger, UNC Pembroke
Ivy Hayes, Newberry College
Lauren Hilbourn, UNC Pembroke 



Topsail 

Softball
Christine McLean, Barton
Alyssa Randall, Campbell
Tenesha Williams, Campbell

Lacrosse
Hannah Jones,Lenoir Rhyne 
Drew Marshall, Campbell

Hoggard

Baseball
Logan Adams, Charleston Southern 
Parker Nolan, Davidson 
Matthew Suggs, UNCW 

Lacrosse
Alyssa Cooke, Presbyterian 

Basketball
Lola Lovitt, Georgia Southern 

Golf
Anna Moore, York College

Volleyball
Kirby Smith,Charlotte

