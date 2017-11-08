Student-athletes sign letters of intent

New Hanover
Baseball
Max Hildreth, Charleston
Coastal Christian
Volleyball
Anna Grace Holdford, Campbell
Whiteville
Baseball
Brooks Baldwin, UNCW
Softball
Santana Best, Southeastern CC
Kourtney Grainger, UNC Pembroke
Ivy Hayes, Newberry College
Lauren Hilbourn, UNC Pembroke
Topsail
Softball
Christine McLean, Barton
Alyssa Randall, Campbell
Tenesha Williams, Campbell
Lacrosse
Hannah Jones,Lenoir Rhyne
Drew Marshall, Campbell
Hoggard
Baseball
Logan Adams, Charleston Southern
Parker Nolan, Davidson
Matthew Suggs, UNCW
Lacrosse
Alyssa Cooke, Presbyterian
Basketball
Lola Lovitt, Georgia Southern
Golf
Anna Moore, York College
Volleyball
Kirby Smith,Charlotte
