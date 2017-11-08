Sandy Hook remembered: the legacy of a tragedy

Dec. 14, 2012, is a day that may not be seared in your memory, but there are people who will tell you what happened that day changed lives forever.

On that day, 20-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children and six adult staff members of Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Conn.

As first responders arrived on that horrific scene, they found that Lanza had committed suicide.

Clive and Ruth Calver remember that day like it was yesterday. The couple now lives in Wilmington, but five years ago, they ran Walnut Hill Community Church in Bethel, Conn.

Clive was the first clergy on the scene at Sandy Hook. His wife was dispatched to a local fire station to help victims and confused family members.

The shooting raised questions about gun laws, a debate that still rages on five years later.

Seeing the deadly force at Sandy Hook firsthand struck a nerve with the Calvers, who were moved to speak. Hear from the couple in a special report Tuesday on WECT News at 11.

