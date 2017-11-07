Topsail soccer downs Northern Guilford 2-1 in 3rd round of NCHSAA playoffs (Source: WECT)

The Topsail Pirates men’s soccer team scored two second half goals to beat Northern Guilford 2-1 in the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs Tuesday.

Sam Hackett’s goal tied the game for the Pirates, and Roberto Vasquez scored the game winner.

Topsail (19-5) will face either Lee County or Burlington Williams in the fourth round.

