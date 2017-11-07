ECU's Trevon Brown granted redshirt for 2016 season

East Carolina receiver Trevon Brown can play one more season for the Pirates if he chooses.

ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery confirmed Monday that the former New Hanover standout has received a redshirt for last season, giving him one more year of eligibility with the Pirates.

“Yes, he is eligible to play football next year,” Montgomery said at his weekly press conference.

Brown missed the entire 2016 season after being ruled academically ineligible. Even though he couldn’t play in games, he was able to practice with the Pirates.

Through nine games this season, Brown has 37 catches for 599 yards and five touchdowns.

