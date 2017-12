NCHSAA High School Football 1st Round Schedule

All playoff games start at 7:30 p.m.



Thursday

Laney at Middle Creek

Friday

West Brunswick at New Hanover

St. Pauls at East Duplin

Ayden Grifton at Wallace-Rose Hill

James Kenan at East Bladen

Wheatmore at South Columbus

North Wilkes at Whiteville

Pender at Lakewood