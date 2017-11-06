Former Wilmington Hammerhead Paul Nicholson retiring

Former Wilmington Hammerhead Paul Nicholson is hanging up his cleats.
Nicholson is retiring after playing nine professional seasons in the United States.
The 31-year-old midfielder from Whitehaven, England, played for the Hammerheads from 2011-2015, and made 116 appearances, scoring six goals.
Nicholson played his final two seasons with FC Cincinnati.
