Former Wilmington Hammerhead Paul Nicholson retiring

Former Wilmington Hammerhead Paul Nicholson is hanging up his cleats.

Nicholson is retiring after playing nine professional seasons in the United States.

The 31-year-old midfielder from Whitehaven, England, played for the Hammerheads from 2011-2015, and made 116 appearances, scoring six goals.

Nicholson played his final two seasons with FC Cincinnati.



