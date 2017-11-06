Former Wilmington Hammerhead Paul Nicholson retiring - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Former Wilmington Hammerhead Paul Nicholson retiring

Former Wilmington Hammerhead Paul Nicholson retiring (Source: WECT) Former Wilmington Hammerhead Paul Nicholson retiring (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Former Wilmington Hammerhead Paul Nicholson is hanging up his cleats.

Nicholson is retiring after playing nine professional seasons in the United States.

The 31-year-old midfielder from Whitehaven, England, played for the Hammerheads from 2011-2015, and made 116 appearances, scoring six goals. 

Nicholson played his final two seasons with FC Cincinnati.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly