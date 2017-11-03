Former Hoggard, New Hanover standouts recall favorite rivalry moments

Trot Nixon and Connor Barth made a name for themselves playing professional sports, but both have memories of the Hoggard-New Hanover rivalry.

Barth played at Hoggard before making it to the NFL. The Chicago Bears placekicker says his the memory that stands out most happened his freshman year.

“I remember that I kicked off at Legion (Stadium), and somehow they got through the defense,” Barth said. "And I was the last man. There were two guys coming at me and I got bull rushed. I ended up getting up and walking to the wrong sideline.”

Nixon was a two-sport athlete at New Hanover before choosing baseball. He played the majority of his professional career with the Boston Red Sox and says his fondest memory of the county rivalry also came in his first game.

“Throwing a touchdown against Hoggard was my first big game atmosphere as I was just a ninth grader," Nixon said. "But I learned a lot that year.”

