Undefeated rivals clash as Hoggard hosts New Hanover

It’s always a battle when Hoggard and New Hanover meet on the football field.

Friday’s matchup at Hoggard’s Scott Braswell Stadium could go down as one of the most important.

The game is the 50th regular season game between the two longtime county rivals. It’s also the first time that both teams have faced each other sporting undefeated records to close out the season.

“Each year this game has so much built around it,” Hoggard coach Craig Underwood said. “To be back as the final game again, like it should be, and with both teams with the records they have, it’s a special opportunity.”

New Hanover coach Earl Smith has been a part of rivalry games at Millbrook and Wake Forest, but he said New Hanover and Hoggard is something special.

“I have been at situations at Millbrook, and I remember the rivalry between Millbrook and Garner,” Smith said. “Then Wake Forest and Leesville, but nothing like this.”

There is more than just bragging rights on the line Friday night. The winner will be crowned Mideastern Conference champions.

