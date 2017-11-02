Week 12 High School Football Schedule

November 3rd
Week 12
Laney at Ashley
New Hanover at Hoggard
North Brunswick at Topsail
South Brunswick at West Brunswick
West Bladen at East Bladen
West Columbus at East Columbus
Whiteville at South Columbus
East Duplin at Clinton
Wallace-Rose Hill at James Kenan
Pender at Croatan
Trask at SW Onslow
