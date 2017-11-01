High School Soccer 1st Round Playoff Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Soccer 1st Round Playoff Scoreboard

1A

Pender 3, Raleigh Charter 6 F

2A

Eastern Randolph 0, East Duplin 5 F
East Montgomery 5, Whiteville 2 F
James Kenan 3, Currituck County 1 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 1, Randleman 1 F Randleman wins 6-5 in SO
Trask 0, Roanoke Rapids 5 F
Midway 0, East Bladen 3 F

3A
New Hanover 0, East Chapel Hill 0 F East Chapel Hill wins 2-0 in SO
West Brunswick 1, Topsail 8 F 

4A
Jordan 4, Laney 1 F 

