High School Soccer 1st Round Playoff Scoreboard

1A
Pender 3, Raleigh Charter 6 F
2A
Eastern Randolph 0, East Duplin 5 F
East Montgomery 5, Whiteville 2 F
James Kenan 3, Currituck County 1 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 1, Randleman 1 F Randleman wins 6-5 in SO
Trask 0, Roanoke Rapids 5 F
Midway 0, East Bladen 3 F
3A
New Hanover 0, East Chapel Hill 0 F East Chapel Hill wins 2-0 in SO
West Brunswick 1, Topsail 8 F
4A
Jordan 4, Laney 1 F
