High School Soccer 1st Round Playoff Scoreboard

1A

Pender 3, Raleigh Charter 6 F

2A

Eastern Randolph 0, East Duplin 5 F

East Montgomery 5, Whiteville 2 F

James Kenan 3, Currituck County 1 F

Wallace-Rose Hill 1, Randleman 1 F Randleman wins 6-5 in SO

Trask 0, Roanoke Rapids 5 F

Midway 0, East Bladen 3 F

3A

New Hanover 0, East Chapel Hill 0 F East Chapel Hill wins 2-0 in SO

West Brunswick 1, Topsail 8 F

4A

Jordan 4, Laney 1 F