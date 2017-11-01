Wilmington to host greater downtown meetings

Your city, your future. Wilmington city leaders want to hear from residents who live in greater downtown. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Your city, your future.

City leaders in Wilmington want to hear from residents who live in greater downtown.

The public labeled neighborhoods as the greater downtown area at a kickoff meeting in September. It’s designated as running from Smith Creek to Greenfield Lake and the Cape Fear River.

Now, the Wilmington Planning Development and Transportation Division is having meetings in these neighborhoods to hear the public’s input.

It’s all part of the year-long Greater Downtown Framework Plan with goals of creating sustainable growth and development in the area. This plan will supplement the Create Wilmington Comprehensive Plan, according to the city.

Betty Free, who lives in the Greenfield area, said a meeting like this is needed.

“I think it’s great that they collect input from people who have lived here a long time and we’ve seen a lot of things come and go," Free said. "I think we probably have a good insight on what works and what doesn’t work and I think it’s a great idea that they’re taking input from the locals."

The city feels the same way.

According to Christine Hughes, the senior planner with the city, a public plan can't be formed without public input.

“The people are what makes Wilmington," Tonya George, a Greenfield resident, said. "The people see what’s going on, so I think that’s a wonderful idea that y’all are getting out and talking to people.”

Free called the meeting the beginning of redevelopment in her neighborhood.

“I guess it’s a first step for them to collect the information and then actually have, I guess, some base that they can actually go through this information to see what is warranted, what’s needed, what’s helpful,” Free said.

The first meeting will be held for the Greenfield, South Front, Southside and industrial neighborhoods on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Lake Forest Baptist Church. See below for dates and locations of the other four meetings.

Soda Pop, Carolina Heights/Winoca Terrace, Northside

Nov. 14, 6 p.m.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Dining Hall 1416 Market Street

Northside, Brooklyn Arts, Love Grove, Hilton

Nov. 16, 6 p.m.

Johnson Pre-K Center Cafeteria 1100 McRae Street

Historic Wilmington, Downtown Core, North Waterfront

Nov. 28, 6 p.m.

Hannah Block USO/Community Arts Center Basement 120 South 2nd Street

The Bottom, Dry Pond, Carolina place/Ardmore, Delgado

Dec. 12, 6 p.m.

International School at Gregory Media Center 1106 Ann Street

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.