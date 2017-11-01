Trask's Anthony Tucker named WECT Athlete of the Week

Trask High School’s Anthony Tucker is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The junior running back carried the ball 12 times for a season-high 179 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans' 37-34 win over Croatan on Friday.

With the victory, Trask improved to 8-2, setting a program for most wins in a season.



Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.



