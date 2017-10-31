The First Tee of Greater Wilmington hosts Halloween party

Instead of bogies and birdies, there were ghosts and goblins spotted at Wilmington Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday during The First Tee of Greater Wilmington’s Halloween party.

“It was great because we came out here on the last day with our costumes and get free candy” said Michael Walters, who participates in The First Tee program.

Kids were able to test their golf skills at seven different stations.

“We just had a blast putting it together,” said Randy Hofer, executive director of The First Tee of Greater Wilmington.

Golfers battled obstacles on the putting greens, and tried to hit Halloween-themed targets.

Each of the seven stations was also designed to teach a lesson.

“The whole idea is for them to use the core values,” Hofer said, “and take them home and use them in school.”

“I learned that we need to do courtesy, honesty, respect the golf course, respect each other” First Tee golfer Jamar Johnson said.

The event was such a success that the hope is it can become an annual tradition.

