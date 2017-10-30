Jacen Murphy named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive player of the week

Former New Hanover football standout Jacen Murphy is making the most of his senior season at North Carolina Central University.
On Monday, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference named Murphy the league’s offensive player of the week. Murphy had 10 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns in NCCU’s 42-14 victory over Delaware State on Saturday.
His 189 yards receiving are the most by an Eagle in 27 years, and his 10 catches tie for the fifth most in a single game in NCCU history.
