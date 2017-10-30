NCHSAA men's soccer tournament set - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NCHSAA men's soccer tournament set

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

1A

23 Pender at 10 Raleigh Charter

2A

32 Eastern Randolph at 1 East Duplin
17 East Montgomery at 16 Whiteville
21 James Kenan at 12 Currituck County
20 Wallace-Rose Hill at Randleman
27 Trask at 6 Roanoke Rapids
26 Midway at 7 East Bladen

3A
19 New Hanover at 14 East Chapel Hill
31 West Brunswick at 2 Topsail 

4A
17 Jordan at 16 Laney
8 Ashey 1st round bye
2 Hoggard 1st round bye 

