Wilmington's Derek Brunson makes quick work of Lyoto Machida

Mixed martial artist Derek Brunson made quick work of Lyoto Machida on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at UFC’s Fight Night 119.

Brunson, a Wilmington native, knocked out Machida at the 2:30 mark of the first round.

With the victory, Brunson improved to 18-5 overall, 9-3 in the UFC.

It was also Brunson’s seventh win since 2012, the most by any middleweight in the UFC during that time period.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved