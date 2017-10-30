Wilmington's Derek Brunson makes quick work of Lyoto Machida

Mixed martial artist Derek Brunson made quick work of Lyoto Machida on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at UFC’s Fight Night 119.
Brunson, a Wilmington native, knocked out Machida at the 2:30 mark of the first round.
With the victory, Brunson improved to 18-5 overall, 9-3 in the UFC.
It was also Brunson’s seventh win since 2012, the most by any middleweight in the UFC during that time period.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.