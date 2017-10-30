Wilmington's Derek Brunson makes quick work of Lyoto Machida - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington's Derek Brunson makes quick work of Lyoto Machida

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Mixed martial artist Derek Brunson made quick work of Lyoto Machida on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at UFC’s Fight Night 119. 

Brunson, a Wilmington native, knocked out Machida at the 2:30 mark of the first round.

With the victory, Brunson improved to 18-5 overall, 9-3 in the UFC.

It was also Brunson’s seventh win since 2012, the most by any middleweight in the UFC during that time period. 

