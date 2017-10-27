Week 11 High School Football Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Week 11 High School Football Scoreboard

Week 11 High School Football scoreboard (Source: WECT) Week 11 High School Football scoreboard (Source: WECT)

Ashley 22, Topsail 20 F 
Hoggard 41, South Brunswick 3 F
West Brunswick 27, Laney 33 F
North Brunswick 0, New Hanover 55 F
East Bladen 49, South Robeson 12 F
Fairmont 24, East Columbus 12 F
South Columbus 42, West Bladen 0 F
West Columbus 0, Red Springs 41 F
St. Pauls 13, Whiteville 61 F
James Kenan 6, East Duplin 49 F
Clinton 22, Wallace-Rose Hill 28 F
SW Onslow 54, Pender 0 F
Croatan 34, Trask F

Powered by Frankly