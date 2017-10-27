Week 11 High School Football Scoreboard

Ashley 22, Topsail 20 F
Hoggard 41, South Brunswick 3 F
West Brunswick 27, Laney 33 F
North Brunswick 0, New Hanover 55 F
East Bladen 49, South Robeson 12 F
Fairmont 24, East Columbus 12 F
South Columbus 42, West Bladen 0 F
West Columbus 0, Red Springs 41 F
St. Pauls 13, Whiteville 61 F
James Kenan 6, East Duplin 49 F
Clinton 22, Wallace-Rose Hill 28 F
SW Onslow 54, Pender 0 F
Croatan 34, Trask F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.