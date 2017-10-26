Topsail baseball and softball give back with Halloween scrimmage

Halloween is just around the corner, but the ghosts and goblins came out early at Topsail High School on Thursday.

The Topsail Pirates baseball and softball teams took part in a scrimmage while wearing Halloween costumes.

The event was a fundraiser, and those who attended where asked to make a donation of two cans of food or other non-perishable items.

“We thought of the idea in our baseball club time a few weeks ago,” junior baseball player Josh McFann said. “We thought it was a good idea to help families around us, and just a fun activity for people to come out and watch."

The game raised more than $1,500 that will be donated to Share the Table, a food pantry that helps people in Pender and Onslow counties.



"We wanted to do something going to Florida or Texas, but then said we wanted to do something local,” senior softball player Christine McLean said. “Giving back to the homeless and the people here that need the food more than we need it because we have everything that we need."



