Developer proposes plans for more UNCW off-campus student housing

A real estate company proposed plans for another housing development in Wilmington on Oct. 20. It could be another place UNCW students call home.

Weddle Real Estate Investments bought the property where the South Kerr Avenue Shopping Center currently sits. The developer plans to build a 154-unit housing complex on the site. It’s set to include commercial space and a clubhouse, and will be called Kerr Station Lofts.

This means all of the businesses currently in the complex will have to move.

The developer, Andrew Weddle, thinks UNCW will grow to 20,000 students in four to six years, prompting him to build another housing complex. Weddle was also the developer of the Progress 910 in Wilmington, another off-campus housing option.

Weddle called Kerr Station Lofts a “smart growth” project, meaning the complex will have shops, restaurants, walking and biking trails nearby.

Charlie Washington's family owns the Saigon Market, and despite 20 years in that location, Washington says the move could be a good thing.

"We love the area, love the building, but I mean, at the same time, we're moving to a bigger place and we're more visible so you know, it's always a good thing. Sometimes it's good to move,” he said.

Saigon Market will move a mile down the road to the University Commons Shopping Center.

The city's planning department will hold a public hearing on the rezoning request in December.

