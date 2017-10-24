Former Seahawk Jordan Henry signs professional basketball contract

Former UNCW player Jordan Henry signed a professional basketball contract with a team in Australia. (Source: WECT)

Former UNCW women’s basketball player Jordan Henry is taking her game to the next level.

Henry signed a contract to play professional basketball for the Southern Peninsula Sharks of the Big V senior league in Australia.

“Jordan is a great signing for us and we really look forward to her arrival,” Sharks head coach Gerard Hillier said in a UNCW release. “Her ability to play at both ends of the floor plus her length will add a lot to our roster and give us greater versatility.”

Henry played three seasons at UNCW after transferring from Iona and appeared in 80 games with 56 starts for the Seahawks.

As a senior, she averaged 6.3 points and 7 rebounds per game.

