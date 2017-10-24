Wilmington Christian Academy’s Charles Barkman named WECT Athlete of the Week (Source: Raycom Media)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
Wilmington Christian Academy’s Charles Barkman is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior dished out four assists in a pair of wins for the Patriots. Barkman now has 33 assists setting a school record for most assists in a season.
The defending State Champions will play in the NCCSA 2A semifinals Friday.
