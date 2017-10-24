Wilmington Christian Academy’s Charles Barkman named WECT Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

Wilmington Christian Academy’s Charles Barkman is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior dished out four assists in a pair of wins for the Patriots. Barkman now has 33 assists setting a school record for most assists in a season.

The defending State Champions will play in the NCCSA 2A semifinals Friday.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

