High School Football week 11 schedule

October 27
Week 11

Ashley at Topsail 
Hoggard at South Brunswick
West Brunswick at Laney
North Brunswick at New Hanover
East Bladen at South Robeson
Fairmont at East Columbus
South Columbus at West Bladen
West Columbus at Red Springs
St. Pauls at Whiteville
James Kenan at East Duplin
Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill
SW Onslow at Pender
Croatan at Trask

